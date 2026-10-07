Abhijeet Dipke says police warned CJP volunteers about Delhi protest
Abhijeet Dipke, founder of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), says police in Chandrapur and Rajasthan have sent notices to CJP volunteers just before their planned protest at Jantar Mantar in Delhi on October 10.
The notices warn people not to join the protest, ask how their travel is funded, and even tell them not to post about it online.
Abhijeet Dipke questions jurisdiction, alleges censorship
Dipke is openly questioning how Chandrapur police can issue warnings for an event in Delhi, and he is worried about authorities predicting violence.
He suspects there might be more going on behind the scenes.
Similar warnings from Rajasthan CID hint at a bigger effort to stop the protest.
Dipke also says CJP content is being restricted on Instagram in India, calling it another sign that officials are trying to silence dissent before the demonstration.