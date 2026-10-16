Abhijeet Dipke says shutdowns hurt businesses, demands Gyanesh Kumar resign
Abhijeet Dipke, founder of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), called out the government for shutting down cities and cutting off internet access during peaceful protests, saying these actions hurt local businesses more than the protests themselves.
The CJP is also pushing for Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar to step down over alleged issues with electoral roll changes.
Abhijeet Dipke doubles down on nonviolence
The CJP has been organizing peaceful rallies in cities like Mumbai and Pune, with plans to keep going in Delhi.
Even after Dipke was assaulted at a Jaipur protest, he has doubled down on nonviolence and defending constitutional rights.
He pointed out that those in power once led protests themselves and said everyone deserves fair democratic freedoms, no matter who is in charge.