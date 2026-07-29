Abhijeet Dipke says YouTube threats demanded he join BJP
Abhijeet Dipke, who started the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), has reportedly been threatened to join the BJP or face serious consequences.
His father shared that these threats came through a YouTube video in May, just after CJP launched.
The threats were made shortly after the CJP launched, before Dipke returned to lead protests in Delhi.
Dharmendra Pradhan resignation after NEET protests
The threats got personal, with messages like "We know where your parents live."
Meanwhile, CJP's protests over NEET paper leaks and student suicides led to Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation being agreed to on July 25.
Although the government promised to drop FIRs against protesters, Dipke says harassment of students hasn't stopped and he's ready to keep fighting if things don't improve.
Even after a recent bout with typhoid, he kept his return home low-key, sticking to his preference for simplicity and staying out of the spotlight.