Commonwealth Games: Gulveer Singh bags historic men's 10,000m silver medal
What's the story
Long-distance runner Gulveer Singh has made history by becoming the first Indian man to win a medal in the 10,000m race at the Commonwealth Games. He won silver at the Scotstoun Stadium in Glasgow on Tuesday. The national record holder clocked a time of 27:49.8 in this event. He finished second behind Australia's Ky Robinson (27:48.93s), while Isle of Man's David Mullarkey took home bronze.
Historic win
Gulveer's historic silver
Gulveer's silver medal is a major departure from the norm, as it is the first time since the 1986 Commonwealth Games that an African has not made it to the podium in this event, as per The Indian Express.
His achievement is similar to Avinash Sable's silver in the 3,000m steeplechase at the last edition of these games.
Gulveer is also the first Indian man to win a medal in this event; the last Indian to win a 10,000m medal at the Commonwealth Games was Kavita Raut, who won bronze in the women's event at Delhi 2010.
Tactical approach
Gulveer's race against time
Gulveer, who trains under Scott Simmons in the US, had to run a brilliant race against several African runners and 2023 World Championships medalist Daniel Ebenyo.
He started well, staying in the top three for the first 4,000m of the race.
Despite falling to ninth at one point (5,600m mark), he managed to stay at sixth position with five laps remaining.
At the last 1,000m mark, Gulveer broke out of the pack and moved to the bronze medal position, and at the 9,800m mark, he raced ahead of Mullarkey to win silver.
Remarkable rise
The rise of India's long-distance runner
The historic silver medal is another milestone in Gulveer's extraordinary journey from the village roads of Sirsa in Uttar Pradesh to the Commonwealth Games podium.
A Naib Subedar in the Indian Army's Grenadiers Regiment, he joined the force in 2018 and has since become India's leading long-distance runner.
He holds Indian records in the 5,000m, 10,000m, one mile, and half marathon events.
Twitter Post
Run!
A run into the history books. 🥈🇮🇳— Team India (@WeAreTeamIndia) July 28, 2026
Gulveer Singh wins a silver medal in the Men’s 10,000m, adding another unforgettable chapter to Team India’s campaign at the Commonwealth Games 2026.
A proud milestone. 🇮🇳
Let’s #Cheer4Bharat!#WeAreTeamIndia | #TogetherWeDream pic.twitter.com/2Whzl5OEXz
Information
A look at his major medal hauls
Gulveer won his 5th major medal for India. Besides his maiden silver medal at CWG, he won the bronze medal at 2022 Asian Games. He has also won two golds (10,000m and 5,000m) and a bronze (5,000m) at 2025 and 2023 Asian Championships.