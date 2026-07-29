Commonwealth Games: Gulveer Singh bags historic men's 10,000m silver medal

Gulveer's silver medal is a major departure from the norm, as it is the first time since the 1986 Commonwealth Games that an African has not made it to the podium in this event, as per The Indian Express.

His achievement is similar to Avinash Sable's silver in the 3,000m steeplechase at the last edition of these games.

Gulveer is also the first Indian man to win a medal in this event; the last Indian to win a 10,000m medal at the Commonwealth Games was Kavita Raut, who won bronze in the women's event at Delhi 2010.