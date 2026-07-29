The Hundred, Mitchell Marsh surpasses 350 sixes in T20s: Stats

Marsh, who opened for Sunrisers Leeds, added 26 runs alongside Ryan Rickelton.

He then shared a brilliant stand with Zak Crawley, adding on 92 runs for the 2nd wicket.

Marsh's explosive innings came to an end when he was bowled by a yorker from Sonny Baker.

However, his aggressive knock set the stage for England duo Crawley (56*) and Harry Brook (42*) to continue the momentum.