The Hundred, Mitchell Marsh surpasses 350 sixes in T20s: Stats
What's the story
Sunrisers Leeds ended Manchester Super Giants's unbeaten run in The Hundred with a resounding eight-wicket victory at Headingley. The match was highlighted by an explosive innings from Australian opener Mitchell Marsh, who scored a blistering 63 off just 26 balls. His innings included six fours and five sixes, setting the tone for Sunrisers's successful chase of 182 runs. Earlier, Jos Buttler and Heinrich Klaasen powered MSG to 181/3 off 100 balls.
Match details
Marsh propels Sunrisers to victory
Marsh, who opened for Sunrisers Leeds, added 26 runs alongside Ryan Rickelton.
He then shared a brilliant stand with Zak Crawley, adding on 92 runs for the 2nd wicket.
Marsh's explosive innings came to an end when he was bowled by a yorker from Sonny Baker.
However, his aggressive knock set the stage for England duo Crawley (56*) and Harry Brook (42*) to continue the momentum.
Runs
Marsh slams his 43rd T20 fifty, gets to 353 sixes
Marsh hit his 2nd successive fifty in the ongoing tourney.
Before this, he smashed 69 runs versus Southern Brave.
Marsh's 63 in this match was laced with six fours and five sixes. He struck at 242.31.
Marsh has got to a tally of 6,832 runs from 252 matches (239 innings) at 34.33, as per Cricinfo.
He slammed his 43rd fifty besides also owning 5 hundreds.
Marsh has surpassed 350 sixes (353). He also surpassed 550 fours (552).