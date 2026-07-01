The Hundred, Mitchell Marsh slams his 42nd T20 fifty: Stats
What's the story
Mitchell Marsh's explosive batting helped Sunrisers Leeds clinch their first victory in The Hundred, beating Southern Brave by five runs at Headingley. After a disappointing start to the 2026 season with a seven-wicket loss to MI London, the Sunrisers made a strong comeback. Sunrisers Leeds scored 187/5 in 20 overs. In response, Southern Brave managed 182/5. Marsh was adjudged Player of the Match for his brilliant knock of 69.
Match highlights
Marsh slams shines with 69-run knock for Sunrisers
Sunrisers, batting first, got off to a blistering start with Marsh and Ryan Rickelton.
The Australian batsman reached his half-century in just 26 balls, taking full advantage of Luke Wood's wayward bowling.
However, Adil Rashid turned the tide by picking three wickets in the next set including Marsh for 69 off 34 balls.
Marsh faced 34 balls. He hit six sixes and four fours (SR: 202.94).
Alongside Rickelton, he added 111 runs for the 1st wicket. Both batters departed in quick succession.
Runs
Marsh registers his 47th fifty-plus score in 20 overs cricket
Marsh's 69 saw him get to a tally of 6,769 runs from 251 matches (238 innings) at 34.38, as per Cricinfo.
He slammed his 42nd fifty besides also owning 5 hundreds.
Marsh is closing in on 350 sixes (348). He is also four shy of 550 fours (546).
Playing in his maiden Hundred campaign, Marsh has amassed 110 runs from 2 matches at 55.
He has hit nine sixes from two innings.