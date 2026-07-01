The Hundred, Mitchell Marsh slams his 42nd T20 fifty: Stats

Sunrisers, batting first, got off to a blistering start with Marsh and Ryan Rickelton.

The Australian batsman reached his half-century in just 26 balls, taking full advantage of Luke Wood's wayward bowling.

However, Adil Rashid turned the tide by picking three wickets in the next set including Marsh for 69 off 34 balls.

Marsh faced 34 balls. He hit six sixes and four fours (SR: 202.94).

Alongside Rickelton, he added 111 runs for the 1st wicket. Both batters departed in quick succession.