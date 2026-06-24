Abhijeet Dipke to appear before MeitY panel over X suspension India Jun 24, 2026

Abhijeet Dipke, who started the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), said he would appear before the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) panel on Wednesday.

The meeting was about why CJP's X account (@CJP_2029) got suspended.

Dipke had let everyone know he'd be there, posting, "Today at 3pm I will personally appear before the Review Committee," on his X account.