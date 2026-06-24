Abhijeet Dipke to appear before MeitY panel over X suspension
India
Abhijeet Dipke, who started the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), said he would appear before the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) panel on Wednesday.
The meeting was about why CJP's X account (@CJP_2029) got suspended.
Dipke had let everyone know he'd be there, posting, "Today at 3pm I will personally appear before the Review Committee," on his X account.
Abhijeet Dipke demands Dharmendra Pradhan resign
Even after his scheduled appearance before MeitY, Dipke is still protesting at Jantar Mantar, now five days strong.
He's calling for Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to step down because of alleged exam mishaps and NEET paper leaks.
Despite everything, Dipke isn't leaving the protest site anytime soon.