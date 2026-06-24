Ellyse Perry shines with all-round show versus PAK-W: Key stats

Bowling brilliance

Perry leads charge with ball as Australia shine against Pakistan

Perry also made an impact with the ball, taking two wickets for just nine runs in her first over. She dismissed Muneeba Ali and Aliya Riaz. Along with Perry, Sophie Molineux and Sutherland also shone with the ball for Australia. Molineux took two wickets for six runs while Sutherland bagged two wickets for 12 runs. Their combined efforts helped Pakistan get all out for just 86 runs in 13.4 overs, with more than six overs left to spare.