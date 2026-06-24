Ellyse Perry shines with all-round show versus PAK-W: Key stats
What's the story
Australia's Ellyse Perry starred in a dominant 113-run victory against Pakistan in the 2026 ICC Women's T20 World Cup. The match was played at Headingley, where Perry scored an impressive 71 runs off 48 balls. Her innings helped Australia post a challenging total of 199 for seven wickets. Despite an early setback with Beth Mooney getting out on the first ball, Perry and Georgia Voll put up a century partnership for the second wicket. With the ball, Perry then claimed 2 wickets.
Dual impact
A career-best knock for Perry
Perry, who has played in all 10 T20 World Cups, was at her best against Pakistan. She scored her maiden half-century in any of her 51 appearances at the event. Her previous best in a T20 World Cup was just 42 runs against New Zealand in Nagpur back in 2016. Besides her 100-run stand alongside Voll, Perry stitched a 44-run stand with Annabel Sutherland. She smashed nine fours and a six (SR: 147.92). Fatima Sana dismissed Perry in the 18th over.
Bowling brilliance
Perry leads charge with ball as Australia shine against Pakistan
Perry also made an impact with the ball, taking two wickets for just nine runs in her first over. She dismissed Muneeba Ali and Aliya Riaz. Along with Perry, Sophie Molineux and Sutherland also shone with the ball for Australia. Molineux took two wickets for six runs while Sutherland bagged two wickets for 12 runs. Their combined efforts helped Pakistan get all out for just 86 runs in 13.4 overs, with more than six overs left to spare.
Numbers
Perry's clutch all-round T20 World Cup numbers
In 51 Women's T20 World Cup games (34 innings), Perry has amassed 630 runs at 30. She clocked her maiden fifty. She became the 4th Aussie batswoman with 600-plus runs in the tournament after Alyssa Healy (1,008), Meg Lanning (992) and Beth Mooney (843). With the ball, Perry now owns 44 wickets at 16.59. She remains the 3rd-highest wicket-taker in the coveted tourney.
WT20Is
10th WT20I half-century for Perry; 50 sixes
Perry clocked her 10th half-century in the 20-over format for Australia. From 178 matches (121 innings), she owns 2,424 runs at 30.68. Notably, with her only maximum of the contest, she raced to 50 sixes. As per ESPNcricinfo, in 13 matches versus PAK-W, Perry owns 220 runs at 73.33. She slammed her 2nd fifty. Perry also clocked her maiden fifty across neutral venues. From 48 matches (31 innings), she has amassed 648 runs at 36.
Information
131 wickets for Perry in WT20Is
Perry has raced to 131 wickets in WT20Is at 18.49 from 141 innings. In 13 games against PAK-W, Perry owns 10 wickets at just 9.6. 40 of her 131 scalps have come in neutral venue games at 18.2.