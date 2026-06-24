Thomas Tuchel defends England's performance after goalless draw with Ghana

Calm demeanor

You need a bit of luck, feels Tuchel

Despite England's late attempts to score, including a header from Nico O'Reilly that hit the crossbar and Harry Kane missing from close range, they failed to find the back of the net. "You need to be patient but at the right moments be brave. We conceded only two dangerous chances. At the end of the halves we grew into it and found rhythm but, of course, fatigue crept in. I liked the attitude, but you need a bit of luck." "We had enough shots and cross and a big chance with Harry Kane. It is what it is."