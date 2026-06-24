Thomas Tuchel defends England's performance after goalless draw with Ghana
What's the story
England's head coach Thomas Tuchel has defended his team's performance after their 0-0 draw with Ghana in the FIFA World Cup. The match was a stark contrast to England's earlier 4-2 victory over Croatia. Despite dominating possession and having 19 attempts against Ghana's two, England struggled to break through Ghana's defense, led by stand-in goalkeeper Benjamin Asare.
Defense recognition
'They [Ghana] were difficult to break down'
Tuchel acknowledged the difficulty of the match, praising Ghana's physical and committed defense. "Not frustrated. I saw it coming as I knew this would be a difficult game," Tuchel told BBC. "Ghana are physical and so committed. Full credit to them. They were difficult to break down." Ghana fought and defended well to stop England, who looked labored in the 1st half before opening up in the 2nd.
Calm demeanor
You need a bit of luck, feels Tuchel
Despite England's late attempts to score, including a header from Nico O'Reilly that hit the crossbar and Harry Kane missing from close range, they failed to find the back of the net. "You need to be patient but at the right moments be brave. We conceded only two dangerous chances. At the end of the halves we grew into it and found rhythm but, of course, fatigue crept in. I liked the attitude, but you need a bit of luck." "We had enough shots and cross and a big chance with Harry Kane. It is what it is."
Feelings
Tuchel feels England grew into the game
Despite the missed opportunities, Tuchel remained calm and believed England did enough to deserve three points from the match. He said, "I think at the end of the halves we grew into it, we were pushing and pushing." The coach also stressed on being cautious against counter-attacks after Ghana's two dangerous attempts. He said, "You can never for one second open spaces for counter-attacks."
Challenge
Tuchel warns of tough challenge against Panama
Looking ahead to their final Group L fixture against Panama, Tuchel warned of another tough challenge. He said, "Even the third match against Panama...they were very good against Ghana and it will be tough." Despite the draw with Ghana, England are still on course to reach the knockout stage. They just need to navigate their final group fixture against Panama at MetLife Stadium on Saturday.