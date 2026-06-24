FIFA World Cup, Ghana hold England to goalless draw: Stats

Match highlights

Summary of the match

It was a drab first half where Ghana sat deep and England failed to break them down. Both sides didn't have a shot on target. England had 78.40% possession in the 1st half. In the 2nd half, Ghana started brightly as the game gradually stretched. England got into the contest and created several scoring opportunities. However, they were unable to convert the same. Ghana's defense stood firm against England's relentless attacks at the death. Notably, Ghana could have taken the lead when substitute Prince Adu was played in behind and seemingly caught by a wayward Ezri Konsa slide, which was inexplicably waved away both by on-field officials and VAR.