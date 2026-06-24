FIFA World Cup, Ghana hold England to goalless draw: Stats
What's the story
England's quest for a second consecutive win at the FIFA World Cup 2026 hit a roadblock as they were held to a goalless draw by Ghana. The match, played at the Gillette Stadium in Boston, saw England dominate possession and create several chances but fail to capitalize on them. Harry Kane, who had been instrumental in England's previous victory over Croatia, struggled to find his rhythm against a resilient Ghana defense.
Match highlights
Summary of the match
It was a drab first half where Ghana sat deep and England failed to break them down. Both sides didn't have a shot on target. England had 78.40% possession in the 1st half. In the 2nd half, Ghana started brightly as the game gradually stretched. England got into the contest and created several scoring opportunities. However, they were unable to convert the same. Ghana's defense stood firm against England's relentless attacks at the death. Notably, Ghana could have taken the lead when substitute Prince Adu was played in behind and seemingly caught by a wayward Ezri Konsa slide, which was inexplicably waved away both by on-field officials and VAR.
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O'Reilly and Kane miss big chances
England had three shots on target in the 2nd half through Antony Gordon, Kane and Bukayo Saka. Arsenal's Saka, who came on as a substitute, made the Ghana goalkeeper make a fine save. Meanwhile, Nico O'Reilly crashed the post with his header and Kane blasted the ball high on the rebound.
Group standings
England inch closer to Round of 32
Despite the draw, England remain on track to qualify for the knockout stages with four points from two games. However, they still have work to do if they want to secure top spot in Group L. The Three Lions will face Panama in their final group game on Saturday, hoping to seal their place in the last 16 and possibly finish at the top of their group. Both England and Ghana have 4 points from 2 matches.
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A recurring pattern for England
As per Squawka, England have now drawn their second game at each of their last four major tournaments: 0-0 vs Scotland (Euro 2020), 0-0 vs USA (World Cup 2022), 1-1 vs Denmark (Euro 2024) and 0-0 vs Ghana (World Cup 2026).
Numbers
Here are the key records attained
Ghana are one of only four teams yet to concede a goal at the 2026 FIFA World Cup alongside the likes of Argentina, Spain and Mexico. As per Opta, England versus Ghana is the first match at the 2026 FIFA World Cup not to have a single shot on target in the first half. England's possession figure of 78.8% against Ghana was the most on record (from 1966) by any side in a FIFA World Cup match without managing to score.
Information
Here are the match stats
England managed 19 attempts with three shots on target. Ghana managed one shot on target from just two attempts. England had 34 touches in the opposition box compared to Ghana's 10. England also clocked 78.8% ball possession.
Twitter Post
0-0!
It ends in a draw for England and Ghana 🤝#FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/hQqZqU4ylA— FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) June 23, 2026