Chelsea are on the verge of signing Atalanta defender Marco Palestra

Chelsea close to signing Atalanta defender Marco Palestra

By Rajdeep Saha 05:11 am Jun 24, 202605:11 am

What's the story

Chelsea are on the verge of signing Atalanta defender Marco Palestra, according to multiple reports. As per The Athletic, the two clubs are expected to finalize an agreement within the next 24 hours. The young Italian international has also been a target for Inter Milan but is said to be leaning toward Chelsea if a deal can be struck between the clubs. Meanwhile, as per BBC Sport, the fee for Palestra could be in excess of £43m.