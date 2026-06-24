Chelsea close to signing Atalanta defender Marco Palestra
What's the story
Chelsea are on the verge of signing Atalanta defender Marco Palestra, according to multiple reports. As per The Athletic, the two clubs are expected to finalize an agreement within the next 24 hours. The young Italian international has also been a target for Inter Milan but is said to be leaning toward Chelsea if a deal can be struck between the clubs. Meanwhile, as per BBC Sport, the fee for Palestra could be in excess of £43m.
Player profile
Defender of the Year in Serie A
Palestra, a 21-year-old wing-back who can play on both flanks as well as centrally, is seen as an ideal fit for Chelsea's new manager Xabi Alonso's system. He spent last season on loan at Cagliari from Atalanta, making 37 appearances and winning the Serie A Defender of the Year award. He has also represented Italy twice since making his debut in March this year.
Squad changes
Chelsea's summer transfer window so far
Chelsea have already seen one full-back leave this summer, with Marc Cucurella joining Real Madrid in a €60 million deal. Jorrel Hato is the only senior left-sided option remaining in their squad. Club captain Reece James and France international Malo Gusto are the right-backs. The club is also targeting at least one central defender and a midfielder, likely Strasbourg's Valentin Barco.
Strategic signing
Palestra would be Alonso's 1st signing at Chelsea
Palestra is seen as an exciting option who can play on either flank, both as a wing-back and more conventional full-back. His signing would be the first major move by Chelsea since Alonso was appointed manager in May. Despite not officially joining until July 1, Alonso has been in regular contact with the club hierarchy about transfers.