Women's T20 WC: Ellyse Perry powers Australia's win over Pakistan
What's the story
Ellyse Perry was the star of the show as Australia thrashed Pakistan by 113 runs in their ICC Women's T20 World Cup match at Headingley on Tuesday. The win helped Australia maintain their unbeaten streak in the tournament and extend their lead at the top of Group A standings. The victory also gave them a commanding four-point lead over India, South Africa, and Bangladesh. Australia scored 199/7 in 20 overs before bowling Pakistan out for 86 in 13.4 overs.
Match details
Perry shines with bat and ball
Perry scored a brilliant 71 off 48 balls, hitting nine fours and a six. She also bowled an over in the second innings and returned impressive figures of 2-9, dismissing both Muneeba Ali and Aliya Riaz. "I think I got a little bit lucky," Perry said while speaking about her bowling performance after the match. "It was fun to bowl an over."
Batting
How did the Aussie Women fare with bat?
Despite the win, questions were raised about Australia's batting performance. Beth Mooney, Ashleigh Gardner, and Georgia Wareham all failed to score more than five runs. Perry and Georgia Voll (39) steadied the innings with a 100-run partnership but Voll was dismissed soon after. Australia lost wickets in quick succession before Annabel Sutherland (27) and Nicola Carey (26) added firepower. For Pakistan, Sadia Iqbal picked 2/31 from 4 overs. Rameen Shamim managed 2/34 whereas Nashra Sandhu claimed 2/33.
Bowling brilliance
Australia's bowling attack proves too strong for Pakistan
Despite the batting woes, Australia's bowling attack proved too strong for Pakistan. Captain Sophie Molineux took two wickets, dismissing Saira Jabeen and Sandhu with a stunning off-spinner. She also executed a brilliant piece of fielding to stop a powerful drive from Ayesha Zafar before firing a ball into Mooney, who stumped the Pakistan batter. Perry also claimed her second wicket soon after, forcing Riaz to edge a ball off to Mooney behind the stumps.
Summary
Summary of AUS-W bowlers
Lucy Hamilton bowled 2 overs and clocked 0/10. Kim Garth concede 22 runs from 2 overs. Sophie Molineux claimed 2/6 from 2 overs. Ashleigh Gardner bowled 2 overs as well and gave away 17 runs. Wareham managed 1/2 from 2 overs (1 maiden). Annabel Sutherland picked 2/12 from 1.4 overs. Alana King bowled 1 over and conceded 8 runs whereas Perry managed 2/9.
Information
Unbeaten Australia get to 8 points
Australia own 8 points from 4 matches with their NRR being +4.724. India are 2nd with two wins and a defeat from three games. SA-W and BAN-W are next and are behind India on NRR. Meanwhile, Pakistan and the Netherlands have been eliminated.