Australia are unbeaten in the tournament (Image Source: X/@cricketcomau)

Women's T20 WC: Ellyse Perry powers Australia's win over Pakistan

By Rajdeep Saha 04:37 am Jun 24, 202604:37 am

What's the story

Ellyse Perry was the star of the show as Australia thrashed Pakistan by 113 runs in their ICC Women's T20 World Cup match at Headingley on Tuesday. The win helped Australia maintain their unbeaten streak in the tournament and extend their lead at the top of Group A standings. The victory also gave them a commanding four-point lead over India, South Africa, and Bangladesh. Australia scored 199/7 in 20 overs before bowling Pakistan out for 86 in 13.4 overs.