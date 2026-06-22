Abhijeet Dipke touches Mohd Junaid's feet at Delhi NEET protest

Mohd Junaid hands out snacks

Volunteer Mohd Junaid has been handing out snacks and drinks to students camped at the site since June 20.

The CJP-led protest is calling for NEET to be canceled, compensation for families of students who allegedly died by suicide, and government accountability.

The scene includes speeches, cultural events, and volunteers making sure everyone has food and water.

Dipke has also asked authorities to restore restroom water, and the group announced a candlelight vigil in memory of students who allegedly lost their lives in connection with the NEET paper leak controversy.