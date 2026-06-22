Abhijeet Dipke touches Mohd Junaid's feet at Delhi NEET protest
Abhijeet Dipke, founder of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), publicly thanked Mohd Junaid, a volunteer who has been helping out at the NEET paper leak protest in Delhi.
After the alleged NEET exam leak sparked outrage among students, Dipke shared a video touching Junaid's feet to show his appreciation for all the support.
Mohd Junaid hands out snacks
Volunteer Mohd Junaid has been handing out snacks and drinks to students camped at the site since June 20.
The CJP-led protest is calling for NEET to be canceled, compensation for families of students who allegedly died by suicide, and government accountability.
The scene includes speeches, cultural events, and volunteers making sure everyone has food and water.
Dipke has also asked authorities to restore restroom water, and the group announced a candlelight vigil in memory of students who allegedly lost their lives in connection with the NEET paper leak controversy.