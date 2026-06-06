Abhijeet Dipke's CJP gets protest approval demanding Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation
The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), founded by Abhijeet Dipke, just got the green light to hold its first protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar that same morning.
Its main demand? The resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over student suicides.
Dipke flew in from the US that morning and, despite some paperwork hurdles, managed to secure same-day approval for the demonstration.
Abhijeet Dipke livestreams after airport permission
Dipke landed in Delhi early and was questioned by police about his plans.
To speed things up, officers arranged permission right at the airport instead of making him wait the usual 24 hours.
After a brief taxi hiccup, Dipke left with a copy of the Constitution in hand and hopped on Instagram Live to remind supporters to keep things peaceful and thank security staff during CJP's debut protest.