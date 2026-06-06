Abhijeet Dipke's CJP gets protest approval demanding Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation

Abhijeet Dipke livestreams after airport permission

Dipke landed in Delhi early and was questioned by police about his plans.

To speed things up, officers arranged permission right at the airport instead of making him wait the usual 24 hours.

After a brief taxi hiccup, Dipke left with a copy of the Constitution in hand and hopped on Instagram Live to remind supporters to keep things peaceful and thank security staff during CJP's debut protest.