Abhijit Dipke's CJP accuses PM Modi government of voter deletions

Dipke openly called for Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar to step down, arguing that the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) is just a cover to drop anti-BJP voters.

Saying, "We will hit the streets, reclaim democracy and continue agitation till the CEC resigns," he promised these protests will keep going till the CEC resigns.

The group made it clear they're not backing down in their push for fair elections and against Special Intensive Revision (SIR) and alleged voter deletions aimed at disenfranchising BJP opponents.