Abhijit Dipke's CJP accuses PM Modi government of voter deletions
The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), founded by Abhijit Dipke, hit the streets at Bengaluru's Freedom Park to protest what they say are unfair voter deletions targeting those who don't support the BJP.
Teaming up with a civil society group, Dipke accused Prime Minister Modi's government of trying to silence opposition voices by removing their names from the voter list.
CJP demands Gyanesh Kumar's resignation
Dipke openly called for Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar to step down, arguing that the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) is just a cover to drop anti-BJP voters.
Saying, "We will hit the streets, reclaim democracy and continue agitation till the CEC resigns," he promised these protests will keep going till the CEC resigns.
The group made it clear they're not backing down in their push for fair elections and against Special Intensive Revision (SIR) and alleged voter deletions aimed at disenfranchising BJP opponents.