5-story building collapses in Delhi's Seemapuri, several trapped

The Delhi Traffic Police has urged people to avoid the area so that ambulances and rescue vehicles can go through faster.

"A multi-story building has collapsed in Seemapuri...Traffic is affected around Seemapuri Gol Chakkar, DLF Bhopura and adjoining roads. Every clear lane gives an ambulance and rescue vehicle a faster way through. Please avoid the area if possible. Do not stop, park or gather near the site, and follow the directions of traffic personnel," Delhi Traffic Police posted on X.