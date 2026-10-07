Jeremy Strong calls 'The Social Reckoning' Aaron Sorkin's 'magnum opus'

The legal thriller is a dramatized account of the 2021 Facebook leak by whistleblower Frances Haugen and the reporter who aided her, Jeff Horwitz.

In The Social Reckoning, Strong plays the role of Zuckerberg, the CEO of Facebook/Meta.

The film also stars Mikey Madison as Haugen, Jeremy Allen White as Horwitz, and Bill Burr in a pivotal role.

It is produced by Columbia Pictures, Alcon Entertainment, The Gotham Group, and Escape Artists.