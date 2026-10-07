Jeremy Strong calls 'The Social Reckoning' Aaron Sorkin's 'magnum opus'
What's the story
Jeremy Strong, who plays Mark Zuckerberg in the upcoming film The Social Reckoning, has praised director-writer Aaron Sorkin's vision for the movie. In an interview with Variety India, Strong said, "Shakespeare wrote that the role of art is to hold a mirror up to nature." "Aaron has devoted a large part of his body of work to doing just that, to showing us the form and pressure of our times, and I think this film is his magnum opus."
Character portrayal
Plot and cast
The legal thriller is a dramatized account of the 2021 Facebook leak by whistleblower Frances Haugen and the reporter who aided her, Jeff Horwitz.
In The Social Reckoning, Strong plays the role of Zuckerberg, the CEO of Facebook/Meta.
The film also stars Mikey Madison as Haugen, Jeremy Allen White as Horwitz, and Bill Burr in a pivotal role.
It is produced by Columbia Pictures, Alcon Entertainment, The Gotham Group, and Escape Artists.
Release details
'The Social Reckoning' hits Indian theaters on Friday
The Social Reckoning is set to hit Indian theaters in English on Friday, October 9.
The film is a sequel to Sorkin's 2010 movie The Social Network, which starred Jesse Eisenberg as Zuckerberg.
Meanwhile, the movie is based on The Wall Street Journal's 2021 series The Facebook Files and delves into the consequences of Meta's flagship platform.