Abhimanyu is Nishane Aane and leads Mysuru Dasara Jamboo Savari
India
Mysuru Dasara's grand < em>Jamboo Savari procession is back, and this year, Abhimanyu, the calm and experienced elephant, is taking the lead as Nishane Aane.
He'll carry the royal insignia through Mysuru's lively streets, kicking off the festival with a nod to tradition and plenty of excitement for the crowds.
Abhimanyu's return highlights Mysuru Dasara heritage
After retiring from carrying the golden howdah (Ambari), Abhimanyu is stepping up to lead the parade, following last year's leader Dhananjaya.
His return isn't just about ceremony: it lets everyone experience more of Mysuru Dasara's rich heritage, with drumbeats, cultural performances, and thousands gathering to celebrate this beloved tradition.