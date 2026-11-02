Abhiram, 17, found dead inside sack Monday after receiving call
India
A 17-year-old named Abhiram was found dead Monday, his body hidden in a sack.
He had left home the day before after getting a call, but never came back. When his phone went silent, his family reported him missing.
Police suspect Instagram lure in Pangappara
Abhiram's body turned up in a secluded spot in Pangappara. Police think he may have been lured there by an Instagram message, possibly tied to a dispute over his friendship with a girl.
Two teenagers (aged 17 and 19) have been detained for questioning as investigators dig through his recent calls and Instagram communication and try to piece together what happened.