Abhishek Banerjee aide Sumit Roy sought after land scam warrant India Jun 15, 2026

Sumit Roy, an aide to TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee, is now officially wanted after a West Bengal court issued an arrest warrant against him in a land scam case.

Investigators say police have been unable to trace Roy despite repeated searches, and investigators said he was not cooperating with the investigation.

He approached the Calcutta High Court on Monday, seeking anticipatory bail.