Abhishek Banerjee aide Sumit Roy sought after land scam warrant
India
Sumit Roy, an aide to TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee, is now officially wanted after a West Bengal court issued an arrest warrant against him in a land scam case.
Investigators say police have been unable to trace Roy despite repeated searches, and investigators said he was not cooperating with the investigation.
He approached the Calcutta High Court on Monday, seeking anticipatory bail.
Sujoy Hazra names Roy searches continue
Roy's name came up during questioning of former Medinipur MLA Sujoy Hazra, who has already been arrested for the same case.
Since then, police have searched Banerjee's Kolkata home and Roy's in-laws' house after tracking his phone, but still have not found him.