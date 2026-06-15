US-Iran peace deal: What it's all about
What's the story
The United States and Iran have reached a peace deal to end military actions on all fronts. The agreement was first announced by Pakistan, the mediator in the talks. It has been confirmed by both Washington and Tehran. The deal is said to restore shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, a key global energy route that used to handle 20% of world oil and liquefied natural gas before the conflict.
Nuclear negotiations
Deal includes discussions on Iran's nuclear program
The deal also opens up discussions, to be held over the next two months, on Iran's nuclear program and the disposal of its highly enriched uranium. Washington has agreed to discuss sanctions relief and the release of frozen Iranian funds, with relief expected to be tied to Tehran's compliance. The official signing ceremony for the peace deal will be held in Geneva, Switzerland, on June 19.
War cessation
Iranian officials stress on not trusting the US
Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi has confirmed that the deal puts an "immediate end" to hostilities between the two countries and paves the way for a "final agreement." He said talks for a final agreement would be held after verifying the US implementation of its commitments under the deal. "This memorandum of understanding does not mean trusting the enemy. We will monitor the implementation of US commitments," Gharibabadi said.
Presidential authorization
Trump celebrates his 80th birthday with major diplomatic milestone
US President Donald Trump has authorized the opening of the Strait of Hormuz and the removal of the United States' Naval blockade. He celebrated this milestone on social media as he marked his 80th birthday. However, details about the agreement remain unclear and could be contentious as they involve ending Tehran's nuclear ambitions and dealing with its stockpile of highly enriched uranium.
Sanction relief
UN, European nations welcome breakthrough deal
The announcement of the deal was welcomed by international leaders as a major step toward peace. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called it a "critical step" toward resolving the Middle East conflict. The UK, France, Germany, and Italy are ready to lift sanctions on Iran and work with all parties involved for a long-term diplomatic settlement.