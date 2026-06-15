US-Iran peace deal: What it's all about

War cessation

Iranian officials stress on not trusting the US

Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi has confirmed that the deal puts an "immediate end" to hostilities between the two countries and paves the way for a "final agreement." He said talks for a final agreement would be held after verifying the US implementation of its commitments under the deal. "This memorandum of understanding does not mean trusting the enemy. We will monitor the implementation of US commitments," Gharibabadi said.