What is Nationalist Citizens Party, which TMC rebels are joining?
What's the story
The Nationalist Citizens Party of India (NCPI), a little-known political party, has suddenly emerged as a key player in Indian politics. The development comes after 20 rebel Trinamool Congress (TMC) Members of Parliament merged with the NCPI. The party was registered as a Registered Unrecognised Political Party (RUPP) with the Election Commission of India on January 20, 2023, just weeks before it made its electoral debut in Tripura.
Electoral debut
NCPI's electoral performance in Tripura
The NCPI had entered the Tripura political scene with the aim of representing underprivileged tribal communities in the TTAADC region. However, its electoral performance was dismal. The party was initially set to contest seven constituencies, but ultimately could only field candidates in two, even as four of its nominations were rejected. The candidates managed to secure a meager 822 votes across both constituencies.
Leadership
Who are the leaders?
The NCPI is headed by Uttiya Kundu, whose wife, Shewly Kundu, is the party's treasurer. Shewly is also a director in two organizations registered at the same address as the political party; all three entities are located in the Banipur area of Howrah district in Bengal. Despite its poor performance and limited financial backing (only ₹1.13 lakh donations), the NCPI has now become part of a faction comprising nearly two-thirds of TMC MPs in the Lok Sabha.
Future plans
Internal disputes and financial issues
After the Tripura elections, internal disputes reportedly broke out over finances, leading to organizational paralysis. NCPI leader Shantanu Dey said they had planned to contest the 2023 West Bengal panchayat elections, but couldn't due to a lack of resources. He later urged party leadership to prepare for the 2026 West Bengal assembly elections, which also didn't materialize.