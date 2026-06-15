What is Nationalist Citizens Party, which TMC rebels are joining?

Leadership

Who are the leaders?

The NCPI is headed by Uttiya Kundu, whose wife, Shewly Kundu, is the party's treasurer. Shewly is also a director in two organizations registered at the same address as the political party; all three entities are located in the Banipur area of Howrah district in Bengal. Despite its poor performance and limited financial backing (only ₹1.13 lakh donations), the NCPI has now become part of a faction comprising nearly two-thirds of TMC MPs in the Lok Sabha.