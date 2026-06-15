Trump announces Iran peace deal done, Strait of Hormuz open
What's the story
United States President Donald Trump has announced a peace deal with Iran. The announcement was made on his Truth Social platform on Sunday. The deal includes the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz and lifting of the US naval blockade. "The Deal with the Islamic Republic of Iran is now complete," he wrote, congratulating all parties involved.
Twitter Post
Trump's post shared by White House
June 14, 2026
Mediation role
Pakistan confirmed deal after Iran's earlier dispute
The announcement came after Pakistan confirmed that a peace deal had been reached between the US and Iran. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif of Pakistan, which acted as a mediator, said both countries have agreed to end military operations permanently on all fronts. However, Iran had earlier disputed the details shared by Pakistan. Full details of the agreement are yet to be released.
Twitter Post
Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif's announcement of deal
Following intensive talks, we are pleased to announce that the Peace Deal between the United States of America and Islamic Republic of Iran has been REACHED. Both sides have declared the immediate and permanent termination of military operations on all fronts, including in…— Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) June 14, 2026
Agreement specifics
Strait of Hormuz had been closed since February
The Strait of Hormuz, a vital oil shipping route, had been closed by Iran when hostilities broke out on February 28. The US then imposed a blockade on Iranian ports after failed peace talks in April. Both sides are set to sign the deal in Switzerland on Friday. However, it remains unclear when exactly the Strait will be reopened to all ships.
International response
UN, Qatar, France welcome peace deal
The peace deal has been welcomed by several world leaders and organizations. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called it a "critical step" toward peace. Qatar's Foreign Ministry hailed it as an important step toward sustainable peace and economic growth. French President Emmanuel Macron stressed the need for the unconditional reopening of the Strait of Hormuz.