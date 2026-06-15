FIFA World Cup 2026, Japan hold Netherlands 2-2: Key stats
What's the story
Japan staged a remarkable comeback to hold the Netherlands to a thrilling 2-2 draw in their 2026 FIFA World Cup Group F encounter at Arlington, Texas. The match saw four goals, all scored in the second half, with three coming within a span of just 14 minutes. The result was particularly significant for Japan as it ended their streak of winning opening matches in three of the last four World Cups. Meanwhile, the Dutch have never lost their opening group stage game of a World Cup tournament.
Goal exchange
Japan equalize immediately after van Dijk's goal
The match was a high-octane affair with both teams attacking aggressively. Netherlands striker Donyell Malen tested Zion Suzuki early on with a fierce shot. Virgil van Dijk scored the first goal for the Netherlands in the 51st minute, heading home Ryan Gravenberch's cross. However, Japan equalized just six minutes later through Keito Nakamura who found the back of the net with a powerful shot from outside the area.
Resilience
Ogawa's header helps Japan earn a point
The Netherlands regained their lead in the 64th minute with a stunning strike from Crysencio Summerville that hit the far post and went in. But Japan showed their fighting spirit and equalized again two minutes from time when substitute Koki Ogawa's brilliant header from a corner deflected off Daichi Kamada into the net.
Information
Here are the match stats
Netherlands had 10 attempts with six shots on target. Japan also had 10 attempts with three shots on target. Netherlands had 32 touches in the opposition box. Japan managed 13 such touches. Netherlands dominated possession (59.80%) and completed 464 passes.
Records
Key records from the contest
As per Opta, this was the first time the Netherlands have failed to win a World Cup game in which they led twice. Aged 34 years and 341 days, van Dijk became the second-oldest goalscorer for the Dutch at the World Cup, behind Giovanni van Bronckhorst (35 years, 151 days). Van Dijk scored his 13th international goal for the Dutch, going level with Frank de Boer (13).
Do you know?
Van Dijk has a superb game for the Dutch: Numbers
As per Squawka, van Dijk clocked the most touches (114) in this contest. He also recorded the most passes attempted (103). Van Dijk had the most passes completed (96) and also clocked the most long passes completed (5). Liverpool's van Dijk clocked the most clearances (8) and most headed clearances (4).
Twitter Post
4 goals!
A four-goal thriller in Dallas. 😮#FIFAWorldCup— FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) June 14, 2026