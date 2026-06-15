The match saw four goals in total (Image Source: X/@FIFAWorldCup)

FIFA World Cup 2026, Japan hold Netherlands 2-2: Key stats

By Rajdeep Saha 04:09 am Jun 15, 202604:09 am

What's the story

Japan staged a remarkable comeback to hold the Netherlands to a thrilling 2-2 draw in their 2026 FIFA World Cup Group F encounter at Arlington, Texas. The match saw four goals, all scored in the second half, with three coming within a span of just 14 minutes. The result was particularly significant for Japan as it ended their streak of winning opening matches in three of the last four World Cups. Meanwhile, the Dutch have never lost their opening group stage game of a World Cup tournament.