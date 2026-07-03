Abhishek Banerjee faces complaint over convoy traffic violations in Kolkata
India
TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee is in the spotlight after a Kolkata resident, Rajib Sarkar, filed a complaint claiming Banerjee's convoy broke traffic laws and put public safety at risk.
The complaint includes a photo showing people riding on the footboard of a moving SUV, said to be part of his convoy.
Rajib Sarkar seeks FIR, SUV seizure
Sarkar says these actions violate several motor vehicle laws and VIP security rules.
He's asked police to file an FIR, seize the SUV for investigation, and ensure everyone is treated equally under the law.
Kolkata Police have confirmed they're looking into it.