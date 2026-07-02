1st T20I between England and India sees no result: Details

Samson

Sanju Samson dismissed cheaply in his 3rd successive T20I

Samson was dismissed for just one run. He faced 7 balls. Notably, Samson's poor tour of Ireland and England continued. He managed 5 and 0 in the recently concluded series against Ireland in Belfast. Samson has now fallen prey to pacer Saqib Mahmood twice across two innings in T20Is. He is yet to score against the pacer. As per ESPNcricinfo, Samson owns 141 runs in 7 matches against England at 20.14.