1st T20I between England and India sees no result: Details
What's the story
The first T20I match of the five-match series between India and England was abandoned due to rain. The game, played at Chester-le-Street, had to be called off after only one innings was completed before heavy downpour interrupted proceedings. This result leaves the series level at 0-0 with four matches still to play. India managed to post a competitive total of 189-7 in their allotted 20 overs.
Match details
India's innings summary
India did a reasonable job with the bat in their 20 overs. Shreyas Iyer top-scored for the visitors with a knock of 68 off 47 balls while Abhishek Sharma and Shivam Dube contributed with quickfire innings of 59 off just 24 balls and an unbeaten 42 off just 21 balls respectively. Saqib Mahmood was the pick of the bowlers for England, taking three wickets for 33 runs in four overs.
Weather impact
Heavy rain interrupted the proceedings
Heavy rain fell during the innings break, prompting ground staff to bring covers onto the field. The match could have resumed for a five-over chase at 21:00 BST but was called off at 20:15 due to worsening weather conditions. An injury scare also marred England's innings as opener Phil Salt left the field with a shoulder injury during India's innings.
Abhishek
Abhishek Sharma becomes fifth Indian with 100 T20I sixes
Star Indian batter Abhishek completed 100 sixes in T20I cricket. With his second maximum of the game, Abhishek became the fifth Indian to reach 100 T20I sixes. He also completed 1,500 runs in the format. As per ESPNcricinfo, he joined Rohit Sharma (205), Suryakumar Yadav (179), Hardik Pandya (126), and Virat Kohli (124) in the 100-six club. Abhishek slammed six fours and four sixes versus England. He now has 102 sixes.
Runs
Abhishek surpasses 1,500 T20I runs
Playing his 49th match, Abhishek raced to 1,546 runs at 33.6. In addition to two centuries, he now has 11 fifties. As per ESPNcricinfo, Abhishek has amassed 347 runs from 7 matches versus England at 49.57. He clocked his 2nd fifty (100s: 1). In 18 away matches (home of opposition), Abhishek owns 522 runs at 32.62 (100s: 1, 50s: 3).
Information
37th T20 fifty and 372 sixes for Abhishek
Abhishek also recorded his 37th T20 fifty. Playing his 199th match overall in T20s, Abhishek has amassed 5,912 runs at 33-plus. Besides his 37 fifties, he owns 9 centuries. He has now smoked 372 sixes.
Records
Abhishek enters record books
Abhishek completed a 20-ball fifty against England. As per Cricbuzz, it's now the quickest by an Indian in England in T20Is. The previous fastest was KL Rahul's 27-ball fifty at Manchester in 2018. Abhishek completed 100 T20I sixes off 785 balls. He is the fastest to do so (by balls) among Full Member teams, going past Evin Lewis of West Indies (789 balls).
Samson
Sanju Samson dismissed cheaply in his 3rd successive T20I
Samson was dismissed for just one run. He faced 7 balls. Notably, Samson's poor tour of Ireland and England continued. He managed 5 and 0 in the recently concluded series against Ireland in Belfast. Samson has now fallen prey to pacer Saqib Mahmood twice across two innings in T20Is. He is yet to score against the pacer. As per ESPNcricinfo, Samson owns 141 runs in 7 matches against England at 20.14.
Iyer
Iyer clocks his 9th fifty in T20Is
Iyer, who is making his T20I captaincy debut, scored a steady 68 off 47 balls. His innings included six fours and a six. Iyer clocked his 9th fifty in T20Is for India. In 54 matches (50 innings), Iyer owns 1,185 runs at 30.38. As per ESPNcricinfo, he is closing in on 100 fours (98) and 50 sixes (45). In 7 matches versus England, he owns 217 runs at 43.4. He smashed his 2nd fifty against England.
Information
Iyer owns 53 50-plus scores in T20 cricket
Iyer now owns 53 50-plus scores in T20 cricket. He smashed his 49th fifty. In addition, he has hit 4 tons. Playing his 257th match (250 innings), Iyer has amassed 7,157 runs at 34-plus.
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Summary of ENG bowlers
Luke Wood bowled 3 overs and conceded 35 runs. Mahmood was superb and picked 3/33 from his 4 overs. Liam Dawson bowled 3 overs and clocked 0/36. Will Jacks bowled 3 overs and managed 0/30. Adil Rashid managed 1/39 from 4 overs. Sam Curran clocked 1/35 from 3 overs.