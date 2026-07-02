Shreyas Iyer slams his 49th fifty in T20s: Key stats
What's the story
India, led by their new T20I captain Shreyas Iyer, posted a challenging total of 189/7 in the first match of the five-match series against England. The game is being played at Riverside Ground in Chester-le-Street. Despite a shaky start with two early wickets falling for just six runs, Iyer and Abhishek Sharma steadied the innings with a fine partnership worth 82. Iyer added 36 runs alongside Tilak Varma and another 42 with Shivam Dube before perishing. Here's more.
Stellar recovery
Iyer shows his mettle for India
After the early dismissal of Sanju Samson and Ishan Kishan, Abhishek went on the attack, scoring a blistering 50 off just 20 balls. He ended up smashing 59 off 24 balls. His innings included six fours and four sixes. Abhishek and Iyer put up an impressive 82-run stand for the third wicket. Once Abhishek perished, Iyer kept his calm and was part of two quality stands. He ended up scoring 68 runs off 47 balls before Saqib Mahmood dismissed him.
Runs
9th fifty in T20Is for Iyer
Iyer, who is making his T20I captaincy debut, scored a steady 68 off 47 balls. His innings included six fours and a six. Iyer clocked his 9th fifty in T20Is for India. In 54 matches (50 innings), Iyer owns 1,185 runs at 30.38. As per ESPNcricinfo, he is closing in on 100 fours (98) and 50 sixes (45). In 7 matches versus England, he owns 217 runs at 43.4. He smashed his 2nd fifty against England.
Do you know?
Iyer owns 53 50-plus scores in T20 cricket
Iyer now owns 53 50-plus scores in T20 cricket. He smashed his 49th fifty. In addition, he has hit 4 tons. Playing his 257th match (250 innings), Iyer has amassed 7,157 runs at 34-plus.