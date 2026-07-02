Shreyas Iyer slams his 49th fifty in T20s: Key stats

Stellar recovery

Iyer shows his mettle for India

After the early dismissal of Sanju Samson and Ishan Kishan, Abhishek went on the attack, scoring a blistering 50 off just 20 balls. He ended up smashing 59 off 24 balls. His innings included six fours and four sixes. Abhishek and Iyer put up an impressive 82-run stand for the third wicket. Once Abhishek perished, Iyer kept his calm and was part of two quality stands. He ended up scoring 68 runs off 47 balls before Saqib Mahmood dismissed him.