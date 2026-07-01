Sanju Samson dismissed cheaply in his 3rd successive T20I: Stats
What's the story
Sanju Samson perished cheaply versus England in the first T20I versus England at Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street. Samson was dismissed for just one run. He faced 7 balls. Notably, Samson's poor tour of Ireland and England continued. He managed 5 and 0 in the recently concluded series against Ireland in Belfast. With Vaibhav Sooryavanshi waiting for his chance, the pressure is very much on Samson.
Information
Samson dismissed by Saqib Mahmood
England pacer Saqib Mahmood dismissed Samson in the 2nd over. A full delivery outside off saw Samson go early and Tom Banton completed a superb catch at backward point to hand England a dream start. India were 6/1 with Samson's dismissal.
Performance
3 successive failures for Samson
Versus Ireland, Samson departed for 5 runs in the 1st encounter. Left-arm pacer Jai Moondra castled the experienced batter. In the next clash, Samson perished for 0. He was out first ball, being trapped lbw by Moondra. It was his 8th duck for India in T20Is. It's the 2nd-most by an Indian batter after Rohit Sharma's 12. And now, he scored 1 versus England.
Do you know?
Samson: Decoding his numbers against Mahmood and England
Samson has now fallen prey to Mahmood twice across two innings in T20Is. He is yet to score against the pacer. As per ESPNcricinfo, Samson owns 141 runs in 7 matches against England at 20.14.
Campaign
Samson enjoyed a dream T20 World Cup campaign
Samson shone for India in ICC T20 World Cup 2026. He smashed 3 successive fifties, including 89 runs in the final. He recorded 321 runs from just five matches at 80.25. He had a stellar strike rate of 199.37, with three fifties to his name. Samson finished the record-breaking campaign with 24 sixes - most by a batter in a T20 WC edition.