Sanju Samson dismissed cheaply in his 3rd successive T20I: Stats

Performance

3 successive failures for Samson

Versus Ireland, Samson departed for 5 runs in the 1st encounter. Left-arm pacer Jai Moondra castled the experienced batter. In the next clash, Samson perished for 0. He was out first ball, being trapped lbw by Moondra. It was his 8th duck for India in T20Is. It's the 2nd-most by an Indian batter after Rohit Sharma's 12. And now, he scored 1 versus England.