Sanju Samson, Abhishek Sharma record T20I ducks versus Ireland: Stats
What's the story
Indian openers Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma recorded ducks in the 2nd T20I versus Ireland in Belfast on Sunday. Chasing a target of 155 runs, Samson and Abhishek perished in the 1st over itself. Both batters fell prey to Indian origin player Jai Moondra. Samson was out first ball, being trapped lbw. Abhishek then also perished for a golden duck, being caught. Here's more.
Samson
8th duck for Samson in T20Is; 27th overall in T20s
Samson now owns 8 ducks for India in the 20-over format. It's now the 2nd-most by an Indian batter after Rohit Sharma's 12. In 64 matches (56 innings), he has 1,404 runs at 27.52. Meanwhile, the experienced Samson also recorded his 27th duck overall in T20s. As per ESPNcricinfo, playing his 346th match (329 innings), Samson has 8,882 runs (50s: 55, 100s: 8).
Abhishek
Abhishek equals Kohli and Suryakumar in terms of T20I ducks
Abhishek now owns 7 ducks for India in T20Is. In 48 games, he has 1,487 runs at 33.04 (100s: 2, 50s: 10). Abhishek equaled Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav in terms of ducks for India (7 each). Overall in the 20-over format, Abhishek has posted 17 ducks from 198 matches. He owns 5,853 runs with nine tons and 36 fifties.
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6th T20I duck for Abhishek in 2026
As many as 6 of his 7 T20I ducks have come in calendar year 2026. From 15 games, Abhishek owns 372 runs at 26.57. Overall in the 20-over format, Abhishek has recorded 9 ducks in 2026 calendar year. He owns 935 runs from 30 matches.
Twitter Post
Samson dismissed!
Jai strikes first ball... again!! 😮#BackingGreen | #IREvIND | #FailteSolar pic.twitter.com/PzkGrT6aXH— Cricket Ireland (@cricketireland) June 28, 2026
Twitter Post
Abhishek falls!
Jai gets the wicket... Hollard does the rest! 🤩#BackingGreen | #IREvIND | #failtesolar pic.twitter.com/Qv8qVymebh— Cricket Ireland (@cricketireland) June 28, 2026