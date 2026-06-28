Sanju Samson, Abhishek Sharma record T20I ducks versus Ireland: Stats

Samson

8th duck for Samson in T20Is; 27th overall in T20s

Samson now owns 8 ducks for India in the 20-over format. It's now the 2nd-most by an Indian batter after Rohit Sharma's 12. In 64 matches (56 innings), he has 1,404 runs at 27.52. Meanwhile, the experienced Samson also recorded his 27th duck overall in T20s. As per ESPNcricinfo, playing his 346th match (329 innings), Samson has 8,882 runs (50s: 55, 100s: 8).