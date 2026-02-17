ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Presenting top five run-scorers

The 2026 ICC Men's T20 World Cup has been witnessing one thriller after another. Unlike the 2024 event, several high-scoring encounters have graced the ongoing tournament. And the Associate nations have also stamped their authority here. As the race for runs continues to heat up, have a look at the five highest run-scorers in the 2026 T20 World Cup.

#1 Tim Seifert (New Zealand): 173 runs As of now, New Zealand opener Tim Seifert leads the 2026 T20 World Cup run tally. Bolstering the Kiwis with his blazing starts, the dasher has racked up 173 runs from three matches at an average of 57.66. His tally includes a strike rate of 167.96. Seifert's two 50-plus scores have come against the UAE and Afghanistan.

#2 Kusal Mendis (Sri Lanka): 168 runs Sri Lanka's Kusal Mendis follows Seifert on this list. Mendis has been bolstering the Lankans with his defiant starts. He has recorded a 50-plus score in each of SL's three wins as of now. This has taken his tally to 168 runs at an average of 84.00. His strike rate has been on the lower side (133.33).

Advertisement

#3 Ishan Kishan (India): 158 runs Defending champions India have been banking on Ishan Kishan's hitting prowess in the Powerplay. He was the differential on a tricky Colombo surface against Pakistan. While others failed to slog consistently, Ishan hammered a 40-ball 77. Overall, the left-handed dasher has slammed 158 runs from three matches at a strike rate of 197.50. He already has 10 sixes.

Advertisement

#4 Aiden Markram (South Africa): 150 runs As of now, South African captain Aiden Markram is the only other batter to have scored 150-plus runs in the 2026 T20 World Cup. Markram has racked up exactly 150 runs from three games at an average of 75.00. His strike rate has been higher than usual (178.57). The Proteas skipper has fired two half-centuries so far.