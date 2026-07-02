Tottenham Hotspur have agreed a deal for midfielder Sandro Tonali

Tottenham Hotspur agree club-record £100m Sandro Tonali deal: Details here

By Rajdeep Saha 01:13 am Jul 02, 202601:13 am

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Tottenham Hotspur have agreed a deal for midfielder Sandro Tonali from Newcastle United for a club-record fee of £100 million. The deal is worth £92.5 million with an additional £7.5 million in achievable add-ons. This comes after Spurs agreed to sell defender Luka Vuskovic to Brighton for £50 million on Wednesday, and after they reached an agreement with West Ham United for midfielder Mateus Fernandes worth up to £85 million.