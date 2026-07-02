Tottenham Hotspur agree club-record £100m Sandro Tonali deal: Details here
What's the story
Tottenham Hotspur have agreed a deal for midfielder Sandro Tonali from Newcastle United for a club-record fee of £100 million. The deal is worth £92.5 million with an additional £7.5 million in achievable add-ons. This comes after Spurs agreed to sell defender Luka Vuskovic to Brighton for £50 million on Wednesday, and after they reached an agreement with West Ham United for midfielder Mateus Fernandes worth up to £85 million.
Transfer tactics
Spurs spend over £200m on new signings this summer
Tottenham's summer transfer strategy has been aggressive, with the club spending a total of £237 million on new signings, as per Sky Sports News. The list includes Liverpool's Andy Robertson (free), Bournemouth's Marcos Senesi (free), Burnley's Martin Dubravka (free), and Brighton's Jan Paul Van Hecke (£52m). The club has also agreed to terms with West Ham for Fernandes and Newcastle for Tonali.
Do you know?
Roberto de Zerbi key in making Tonali deal happen
As per Fabrizio Romano, Tonali had agreed personal terms with Spurs around mid June. He had his intentions clear which was to join Tottenham. Roberto de Zerbi was key in this deal. He pushed behind the scenes to get it done.
Career
A look at the player's club career stats
Tonali started his career with Brescia, making 89 appearances and scoring six times. He joined AC Milan on loan for the 2020-21 season before the move became permanent. Across 3 seasons, he made 130 appearances, scoring 7 times. He joined Newcastle next and appeared in 110 matches, scoring 10 goals. He has made 79 Premier League appearances in total, scoring 5 goals and making 4 assists.