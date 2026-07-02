FIFA World Cup: Belgium stun Senegal 3-2 to reach R16

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Third Round of 16 appearance for Belgium

The late comeback was reminiscent of Belgium's similar feat against Japan in the Round of 16 at the 2018 World Cup. Belgium qualified for the Round of 16 for the third time in four tournaments. The team reached the quarter-finals in 2014 and semi-finals in 2018. However, they failed to progress beyond the group stage four years ago in Qatar. Now, they will take on the United States, who defeated Bosnia-Herzegovina on Monday in Seattle.