Djokovic has now beaten Tsitsipas 13 times (Image Source: X/@atptour)

Wimbledon: Novak Djokovic beats Stefanos Tsitsipas, advances to 3rd round

By Rajdeep Saha 02:42 am Jul 02, 202602:42 am

What's the story

Novak Djokovic, the seven-time Wimbledon champion, has advanced to the third round of the grass-court major for the 20th time. He defeated Stefanos Tsitsipas in their first-ever grass-court encounter at Wimbledon on Wednesday night. The match ended with a scoreline of 6-3, 6-4, 6-2 in favor of Djokovic. With this victory, he extended his lead over Tsitsipas to an impressive 13-2 on the ATP Tour.