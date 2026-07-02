Wimbledon: Novak Djokovic beats Stefanos Tsitsipas, advances to 3rd round
What's the story
Novak Djokovic, the seven-time Wimbledon champion, has advanced to the third round of the grass-court major for the 20th time. He defeated Stefanos Tsitsipas in their first-ever grass-court encounter at Wimbledon on Wednesday night. The match ended with a scoreline of 6-3, 6-4, 6-2 in favor of Djokovic. With this victory, he extended his lead over Tsitsipas to an impressive 13-2 on the ATP Tour.
Next challenge
Djokovic's performance against Tsitsipas was nothing short of spectacular
Djokovic's performance against Tsitsipas was nothing short of spectacular. He hit 33 winners with just seven unforced errors and didn't drop serve throughout the match. The Serbian star will now face Frenchman Arthur Rinderknech in the third round. Rinderknech, who is yet to play Djokovic, reached this year's Wimbledon with a 0-2 grass-court record after first-round exits at 's-Hertogenbosch and Queen's Club.
Information
Here are the match stats
Tsitsipas doled out 16 aces compared to Djokovic's 12. Djokovic committed 2 double faults with his opponent committing one. Djokovic fired 33 winners with Tsitsipas firing 25. Tsitsipas made 24 unforced errors compared to Djokovic's 7.
Numbers
Djokovic is 406-57 at Grand Slams
With this result over Tsitsipas, Serbian ace Djokovic has raced to a 406-57 win-loss record at Grand Slams. Djokovic is a 24-time Grand Slam winner and is chaing an elusive 25th title since a majestic 2023, when he won 3 Slam honors. Djokovic, who is a 38-time finalist at Grand Slams, is chasing his 8th Wimbledon honor. He is 104-13 at Wimbledon.