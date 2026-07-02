'Not at my best': South Africa's Laura Wolvaardt admits

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It's probably just a bit of a mindset thing: Wolvaardt

"I just need to maybe have a think over the next 24 hours of what went well for me back then. Obviously, it's so recent, it's not like my batting has changed. It's probably just a bit of a mindset thing," she said. "Maybe just trying to hit it a bit too hard, but I guess that's just the pressure of a World Cup. It's hard to stay super calm and chilled, but hopefully I'm able to do it tomorrow."