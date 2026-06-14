Abhishek Banerjee questioned again by CID over alleged Chattopadhyay forgery

Kunal Ghosh summoned amid signature discrepancies

On the same day, TMC MLA Kunal Ghosh has also been summoned by CID: his session is set for around 3pm

Investigators might even bring Banerjee and Ghosh face-to-face during questioning, since discrepancies were spotted in signatures supporting Chattopadhyay's nomination last month.

The investigation kicked off after a first information report (FIR) was filed when inconsistencies showed up between signatures on different documents submitted by TMC MLAs.

Several TMC members have already been questioned as part of this ongoing probe.