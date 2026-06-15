Abhishek Banerjee questioned by ED over West Bengal jobs scam
Trinamool Congress leader Abhishek Banerjee spent Monday answering questions from the Enforcement Directorate (ED) about a major primary school jobs scam in West Bengal.
He showed up at the ED's Kolkata office after being called in over a money laundering case tied to alleged irregularities in teacher recruitment.
Investigators match financial records and messages
Investigators are digging into how money may have moved around: tracking fund transfers, possible layering of transactions, and who else might be involved based on new forensic data.
They're also matching financial records and messages with what Banerjee has said before, trying to clear up any gaps.
The questioning is linked to materials recovered during earlier searches, as officials try to connect all the dots in this ongoing case.