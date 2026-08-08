Abhishek Banerjee seeks SC review after HC blocks travel abroad

The High Court said it couldn't judge if foreign treatment was needed since Banerjee didn't show up for evaluation, and pointed out that Kolkata has several reputed eye clinics.

Still, they extended his interim protection from coercive action in an FIR case until October 6, or until further orders, whichever is earlier.

On top of all this, Banerjee is also asking the court to drop an FIR against him over comments he made at a rally on April 27.