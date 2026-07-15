Abhishek Banerjee submits voice sample at Bidhannagar court after FIR
India
TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee gave his voice sample to Bidhannagar City Court on Wednesday, following an FIR that accused him of making inflammatory comments during the West Bengal Assembly election campaign.
The Calcutta High Court had said he would not be arrested as long as he cooperated with the investigation.
Justice Bhattacharyya orders Banerjee voice sample
Justice Saugata Bhattacharyya ordered Banerjee to submit his voice sample by July 15, noting earlier delays.
The FIR claims Banerjee's remarks about loud DJ music were a threat to the BJP.
His lawyer said there is no dispute about the recording's authenticity.
Banerjee arrived at court under tight police security as he faces several cases post-election, including forgery and welfare scheme misuse.