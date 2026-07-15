Fenerbahce sign former Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood from Marseille
What's the story
Turkish football club Fenerbahce have signed English forward Mason Greenwood from French club Marseille. The transfer fee is around €40m plus €2m add-ons. As per reports, Manchester United will get a sizeable cut after having inserted a sell-on clause when selling the player to Marseille. Greenwood had a stellar season in Ligue 1, finishing joint-second in the golden boot race with 16 goals. Here's more.
Transfer interest
Greenwood expresses gratitude to fans
Fenerbahce's presidential candidates, including the eventual winner Aziz Yildirim, and Hakan Safi, both showed interest in signing Greenwood before the elections at the start of June.
The English forward expressed his gratitude to the club's fans after completing his transfer.
"Hello Fenerbahce family, thank you so much for the support you have shown me. I am very happy to be here," he said.
Career trajectory
Greenwood scored 48 goals for Marseille
Greenwood, who scored 48 goals in 81 appearances for Marseille across all competitions, joined the French side from Manchester United in July 2024.
The Red Devils had announced a "sizeable sell-on fee" of around 40% for the academy product at that time.
Despite charges of attempted rape and assault against him being dropped in February 2023, an internal inquiry ruled out his return to the club.
Numbers
A look at Greenwood's career and stats
Greenwood played 129 games for Manchester United and scored 35 goals.
After leaving Manchester United, Greenwood spent the 2023-24 season on loan at Spanish club Getafe.
He scored 10 goals from 36 games in all competitions.
United sold Greenwood for £26.6m to Marseille.
Across two seasons, he managed 48 goals for the French club as mentioned.
Last season, Greenwood scored 26 times across all competitions after netting 22 the season before.
Information
What about Fenerbahce?
Meanwhile, Fenerbahce are gearing up for another season in the Turkish Super Lig after finishing second for five consecutive seasons. The club will face Poland's Gornik Zabrze in the second qualifying round of this month's UEFA Champions League.
Twitter Post
New arrival!
Mason Greenwood Fenerbahçe’de. 😎 pic.twitter.com/dPWEju4TnL— Fenerbahçe SK (@Fenerbahce) July 14, 2026