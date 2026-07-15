FIFA World Cup 2026, Spain beat France in semis: Stats

Despite having joint-top scorer Kylian Mbappe and top assist-maker Michael Olise, France's attack failed to deliver in this match.

Spain capitalized on their defensive errors, with Oyarzabal converting a penalty after Lucas Digne fouled Lamine Yamal while trying to clear the ball.

Porro doubled the lead later in the game after a brilliant exchange with Dani Olmo.

France were kept at bay and they didn't manage to break Spain's resilient defense.