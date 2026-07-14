Shubman Gill slams 80* versus England in 1st ODI: Stats 

India did not have the greatest of starts as talismanic batters Rohit Sharma (11) and Virat Kohli (5) failed to contribute much.

Gill, however, looked in no trouble whatsoever. He joined forces with vice-captain Shreyas Iyer (35) as the duo added 101 runs.

The skipper dominated the partnership before walking back.

Fifties from Washington Sundar (52*) and Axar Patel (57*) then took India over the line in 45.2 overs.