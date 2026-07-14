Shubman Gill slams 80* versus England in 1st ODI: Stats
What's the story
Indian captain Shubman Gill scored a match-winning 80* in the first ODI against England at Edgbaston on Tuesday. This knock at the top laid the platform as India recorded a comfortable six-wicket win while chasing 259. Gill could not get a hundred as he was retired hurt after struggling with cramps. He was seen in visible pain and had to walk off the field. Here we look at his performance and stats.
Match impact
Gill powers India after early wickets
India did not have the greatest of starts as talismanic batters Rohit Sharma (11) and Virat Kohli (5) failed to contribute much.
Gill, however, looked in no trouble whatsoever. He joined forces with vice-captain Shreyas Iyer (35) as the duo added 101 runs.
The skipper dominated the partnership before walking back.
Fifties from Washington Sundar (52*) and Axar Patel (57*) then took India over the line in 45.2 overs.
Stats
Gill's ODI average crosses 60
Gill's 80* runs off 75 balls included 11 fours and a six.
According to ESPNcricinfo, the opener completed his 19th half-century in ODIs. He also owns nine tons.
Gill has now raced to 3,271 runs from 65 ODIs at a jaw-dropping average of 60.57. He has a strike rate of 101.17.
His average is the best among full-member team batters with at least 1,000 runs.
Information
Brilliance versus England
Gill has batted five times against England in ODIs, crossing the 50-run mark four times. The tally includes a hundred and 348 runs at an average of 87. His six ODI innings in 2026 have resulted in 453 runs at 113.25 (SR: 115.26). This includes four fifties and a ton.