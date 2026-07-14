Team India registers convincing win over England: 1st ODI report
What's the story
Team India put up a comprehensive show to beat England in the ODI series opener at Birmingham's Edgbaston cricket ground. The Brits were folded for 258 while batting first despite Joe Root's unbeaten 76. The Men in Blue chased down the target with relative ease as skipper Shubman Gill's 80* laid the platform. Axar Patel's all-round display headlined India's win.
England innings
Root, Dawson rescue England
Ben Duckett's fiery 43 meant England were cruising at 61/0 at one stage.
However, a shock batting collapse reduced them to 107/6.
Root then forged a record seventh-wicket partnership with Liam Dawson.
Their 121-run partnership took England near the 250-run mark.
Though Dawson departed for 68, Root remained invincible on 76 as England were folded for 258.
Axar claimed each of the last four fallen wickets.
Chase
India cross the line with ease
India did not have the greatest of starts as talismanic batters Rohit Sharma (11) and Virat Kohli (5) failed to contribute much.
Gill, however, looked in no trouble whatsoever. He joined forces with vice-captain Shreyas Iyer (35) as the duo added 101 runs.
The skipper dominated the partnership before walking back.
Fifties from Washington Sundar (52*) and Axar (57*) then took India over the line in 45.2 overs.
Root
46th ODI fifty for Root
Root smashed six fours and a six en route to his run-a-ball 76*.
England's highest run-getter in the format, Root has raced to 7,653 runs at an average of 50.01.
He now owns 20 tons and 46 half-centuries.
This was Root's fifth ODI fifty versus India, as he also owns three tons.
Meanwhile, Root has now recorded four 60-plus ODI scores in a row.
Dawson
21st List A fifty for Dawson
Dawson's 68 off 83 balls was laced with six fours and a six. He had just 65 runs across nine ODIs before this knock.
As per ESPNcricinfo, this was his 21st fifty in List A cricket, as he also owns four tons across 173 games.
The batter has now raced to 3,947 runs at an average of 33-plus.
Information
Historic stand between the duo
Root and Dawson's 121-run partnership is now the highest by an England pair for the seventh wicket or lower versus India (ODIs). They overall became the second English pair with a century stand in this regard. Overall, this is England's fourth-highest partnership for these stands.
Bumrah
150 ODI wickets for Bumrah
Jasprit Bumrah's nine overs in the game resulted in figures worth 1/31.
Arguably the best speedster at present, the right-arm seamer has raced to 150 ODI wickets at 23.60 (ER: 4.58).
Bumrah took 4,605 deliveries to complete 150 wickets in the format, as per Cricbuzz.
Only Mohammed Shami (4,070) and Kuldeep Yadav (4,513) have taken fewer balls to reach the milestone among Indians.
Feat
Bumrah breaks Ravindra Jadeja's ODI record
With his only wicket in the game, Bumrah surpassed Ravindra Jadeja to become the Indian bowler with the most ODI wickets in England.
He now has 31 wickets in ODIs played on English soil, one more than Jadeja's previous record of 30.
Playing his 17th ODI in England, Bumrah averages 21.93 (ER: 4.46).
Axar
Axar becomes second Indian spinner with this ODI milestone
Axar finished his spell with figures worth 4/62 in 9.5 overs - his maiden four-wicket haul in ODIs.
He became only the second Indian spinner to claim four wickets between overs 41 & 50 in an ODI.
Meanwhile, Axar's maiden ODI four-fer has taken his tally to 79 wickets from 72 games at an economy of 4.52.
Gill
Gill's ODI average crosses 60
Gill's 80* runs off 75 balls included 11 fours and a six.
The opener completed his 19th half-century in ODIs. He also owns nine tons. Gill has now raced to 3,271 ODI runs at a jaw-dropping average of 60.57.
Gill has batted five times against England in ODIs, crossing the 50-run mark four times. The tally includes a hundred and 348 runs at an average of 87.
Stats
Key numbers of the Sundar & Axar
Axar recorded five fours and a six en route to his 52-ball 57*.
This was his fourth ODI fifty, which has taken him to 915 runs across 72 ODIs at 24.72 (SR: 92.70).
Two of his fifties have come against England.
Meanwhile, Sundar, who finished the match with his only six of the game, also slammed four boundaries.
His 63-ball 52* has raced his tally to 443 runs from 33 games at 23.31 (SR: 82.95). This was his second fifty.
Elite list
Axar joins these names
Axar was named Player of the Match for his outstanding all-round display.
With this, the southpaw became just the sixth Indian to accomplish four or more wickets and score 50-plus runs in an ODI.
He has joined Krishnamachari Srikkanth, Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly (twice), Yuvraj Singh (twice), and Hardik Pandya on this list.
Numbers
India's win scripts key landmarks
This was England's first defeat across eight ODIs at Edgbaston since 2015.
The last team to beat them at this venue was also India in 2014.
India have now won six ODIs against England on the bounce.
This is only the second instance of India successfully chasing down a 250-plus target in ODIs since 2016, where either Rohit or Kohli failed to get to 50.