Team India registers convincing win over England: 1st ODI report 

Ben Duckett's fiery 43 meant England were cruising at 61/0 at one stage.

However, a shock batting collapse reduced them to 107/6.

Root then forged a record seventh-wicket partnership with Liam Dawson.

Their 121-run partnership took England near the 250-run mark.

Though Dawson departed for 68, Root remained invincible on 76 as England were folded for 258.

Axar claimed each of the last four fallen wickets.