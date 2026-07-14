Joe Root registers his 8th 50-plus score versus India (ODIs)

This was Root's fifth ODI fifty versus India, as he also owns three tons.

According to ESPNcricinfo, he has raced to 927 runs from 26 ODIs against the team at an average of 46.35.

He is only behind Ian Bell (1,163) and Kevin Pietersen (1,138) in terms of England batters with the most runs versus India.

Meanwhile, Root has now recorded four 60-plus ODI scores in a row. His previous scores read 61, 75, and 111*.