Joe Root registers his 8th 50-plus score versus India (ODIs)
What's the story
Team England has set a target of 259 runs for India in the first ODI of the three-match series at Birmingham's Edgbaston cricket ground. Joe Root played a stellar innings of 76* runs to rescue his side from a precarious position where they were reduced to 85 runs with half their wickets down. This was his eighth 50-plus score versus India in ODIs. Here are the key stats.
Match dynamics
Root rescues England following dramatic collapse
England's innings started with Jacob Bethel and Ben Duckett providing a solid start, adding 61 runs for the first wicket.
Duckett scored a quickfire 43 to dominate the stand. However, a shock batting collapse reduced them to 107/6.
Root then forged a record seventh-wicket partnership with Liam Dawson, who came to bat at number eight.
Their 121-run partnership took England near the 250-run mark.
Though Dawson departed for 68, Root remained invincible on 76 as England were folded for 258.
Stats
Fourth 50-plus score on the bounce
This was Root's fifth ODI fifty versus India, as he also owns three tons.
According to ESPNcricinfo, he has raced to 927 runs from 26 ODIs against the team at an average of 46.35.
He is only behind Ian Bell (1,163) and Kevin Pietersen (1,138) in terms of England batters with the most runs versus India.
Meanwhile, Root has now recorded four 60-plus ODI scores in a row. His previous scores read 61, 75, and 111*.
Career
Most ODI runs for England
Root smashed six fours and a six en route to his run-a-ball 76*.
England's highest run-getter in the format, Root has raced to 7,653 runs at an average of 50.01.
He now owns 20 tons and 46 half-centuries. 3,857 of his runs have come across 97 home ODIs at 50.09 (100s: 10, 50s: 22).
Information
Historic stand with Dawson
Root and Dawson's 121-run partnership is now the highest by an England pair for the seventh wicket or lower versus India (ODIs). They overall became the second English pair with a century stand in this regard. Overall, this is England's fourth-highest partnership for these stands.