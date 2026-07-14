Liam Dawson becomes second-oldest Englishman with maiden ODI fifty: Stats 

Dawson's 68 off 83 balls was laced with six fours and a six.

He had just six runs across nine ODIs before this knock.

As per ESPNcricinfo, this was his 21st fifty in List A cricket, as he also owns four tons across 173 games.

The batter has now raced to 3,947 runs at an average of 33-plus. He also owns 184 List A wickets with his left-arm spin.