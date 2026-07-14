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Home / News / Sports News / Liam Dawson becomes second-oldest Englishman with maiden ODI fifty: Stats 
Liam Dawson becomes second-oldest Englishman with maiden ODI fifty: Stats 
Dawson's 68 off 83 balls was laced with six fours and a six

Liam Dawson becomes second-oldest Englishman with maiden ODI fifty: Stats 

By Gaurav Tripathi
Jul 14, 2026
07:19 pm
What's the story

Liam Dawson rescued England with a fighting fifty in the opening ODI against India at Edgbaston, Birmingham. The spin-bowling all-rounder scored a brilliant 68 while operating at eight - his maiden half-century in the ODI format. This knock could not have come at a better time, as the hosts had suffered a shocking collapse. Here we look at his performance and stats.

Knock 

A sensational hand from Dawson

Ben Duckett's fiery 43 at the top meant England were cruising at 61/0 at one stage.

However, a shock batting collapse reduced them to 107/6, paving way for Dawson's arrival.

The all-rounder joined forces with Joe Root, and the duo rescued England with a century stand.

Both batters operated brilliantly and brought up their respective fifties.

Dawson eventually fell to Axar Patel in the 44th over.

Stats 

21st List A fifty for Dawson

Dawson's 68 off 83 balls was laced with six fours and a six.

He had just six runs across nine ODIs before this knock.

As per ESPNcricinfo, this was his 21st fifty in List A cricket, as he also owns four tons across 173 games.

The batter has now raced to 3,947 runs at an average of 33-plus. He also owns 184 List A wickets with his left-arm spin.

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Feats 

Dawson attains these milestones

Aged 36 years and 135 days, Dawson became only the second Englishman to score his maiden ODI fifty after turning 36, as per Cricbuzz.

He has joined Geoffrey Boycott, whose maiden fifty came at the age of 38 years and 245 days.

Dawson's 68 is the second-highest score by an England batter versus India while batting at eight or lower in ODIs.

He is only behind Sam Curran's 95 while batting at eight in the 2021 Pune affair.

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Information

Historic stand with Root

Root and Dawson's 121-run partnership is now the highest by an England pair for the seventh wicket or lower versus India (ODIs). They overall became the second English pair with a century stand in this regard. Overall, this is England's fourth-highest partnership for these stands.

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