Jasprit Bumrah breaks Ravindra Jadeja's ODI record in England: Details 

Bumrah achieved this milestone by dismissing England's captain Harry Brook in the 14th over of the match.

He bowled a slower delivery that forced Brook into a tentative shot, which was caught by Rohit Sharma at first slip.

This was not just another wicket for Bumrah but also his 150th in ODI cricket.

Bumrah's nine overs in the game resulted in figures worth 1/31 as Engalnd were folded for 258 batting first.