Jasprit Bumrah breaks Ravindra Jadeja's ODI record in England: Details
What's the story
Jasprit Bumrah has made history in the first ODI against England by breaking Ravindra Jadeja's long-standing record. The pacer, who last played an ODI match in November 2023 during the World Cup final against Australia, returned to India's ODI team after nearly three years. He marked his comeback by becoming the first Indian player to take more than 30 wickets in England in ODIs. Here are further details.
Milestone achievement
Bumrah takes Harry Brook's wicket, marks his return with bang
Bumrah achieved this milestone by dismissing England's captain Harry Brook in the 14th over of the match.
He bowled a slower delivery that forced Brook into a tentative shot, which was caught by Rohit Sharma at first slip.
This was not just another wicket for Bumrah but also his 150th in ODI cricket.
Bumrah's nine overs in the game resulted in figures worth 1/31 as Engalnd were folded for 258 batting first.
Record breaker
Bumrah surpasses Jadeja to set new ODI record for India
With the wicket of Brook, Bumrah surpassed Jadeja to become the Indian bowler with the most ODI wickets in England.
He now has 31 wickets in ODIs played on English soil, one more than Jadeja's previous record of 30.
Bhuvneshwar Kumar (28), Madan Lal (27), and Mohammed Shami (26) follow the suit.
Playing his 17th ODI in England, Bumrah averages 21.93 (ER: 4.46).
The pacer's best ODI figures also came in this very nation - 6/19 vs England at Kennington Oval, 2022.
Wicket statistics
Third fastest Indian to take 150 ODI wickets
Bumrah has taken 150 wickets in ODIs. He is the third fastest Indian to reach the landmark, achieving this feat in just 4,605 balls.
The record for the fewest balls to reach 150 ODI wickets among Indians is held by Mohammed Shami (4,070), followed by Kuldeep Yadav (4,513).
Arguably the best speedster at present, the right-arm seamer has raced to 150 wickets from 90 ODIs at an average of 23.60 (ER: 4.58, 4W: 6, 5W: 2).