Jasprit Bumrah becomes third-fastest Indian to 150 ODI wickets: Stats
What's the story
Talismanic Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah has become the third-fastest Indian to complete 150 ODI wickets in terms of balls bowled. The star fast bowler reached the landmark with his very first wicket in the ODI series opener against England at Edgbaston, Birmingham. Notably, Bumrah is playing his first ODI since the 2023 World Cup final against Australia. Here are the key stats.
Spell
A fine spell from Bumrah
Bumrah achieved this milestone by dismissing England's captain Harry Brook in the 14th over of the match.
He bowled a slower delivery that forced Brook into a tentative shot, which was caught by Rohit Sharma at first slip.
Bumrah's nine overs in the game resulted in figures worth 1/31 as Engalnd were folded for 258 batting first.
Stats
Here are his ODI numbers
Since his international debut in 2016, Bumrah has been a consistent performer across formats.
Arguably the best speedster at present, the right-arm seamer has raced to 150 wickets from 90 ODIs at an average of 23.60 (ER: 4.58).
His tally includes two fifers and six four-wicket hauls.
Bumrah overall became the 16th Indian to complete 150 scalps in the ODI format.
Stats
Bumrah only behind these names
Bumrah took 4,605 deliveries to complete 150 wickets in the format, as per Cricbuzz.
Only Mohammed Shami (4,070) and Kuldeep Yadav (4,513) have taken fewer balls to reach the milestone among Indians.
Shami (80) and Kuldeep (88) also happen to be the only Indians to reach 150 ODI wickets in fewer games than Bumrah.
Workload management
Selective participation in ODIs since the 2023 World Cup final
Bumrah, who is playing his first ODI in nearly three years, has been largely reserved for major tournaments and key Test series.
He has also been rested for several bilateral white-ball series due to his history of back injuries.
This selective participation means he no longer meets the ICC's eligibility criteria for ODI bowling rankings.
Milestone
Bumrah breaks Ravindra Jadeja's ODI record
With his only wicket in the game, Bumrah surpassed Ravindra Jadeja to become the Indian bowler with the most ODI wickets in England.
He now has 31 wickets in ODIs played on English soil, one more than Jadeja's previous record of 30.
Playing his 17th ODI in England, Bumrah averages 21.93 (ER: 4.46).
The pacer's best ODI figures also came in this very nation - 6/19 vs England at Kennington Oval, 2022.