1st ODI: Axar Patel, Washington Sundar power India with half-centuries

Though Gill scored 80 off 75* balls, he had to retire hurt midway due to cramps.

Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul also fell in quick succession thereafter as India went from 157/2 to 160/4.

With Gill's return uncertain, India were in a spot of bother.

However, Sundar and Axar never allowed the Brits to get ahead in the game.

The duo added 102 runs and completed their respective fifties during the course.

Their partnership took India over the line in 45.2 overs.