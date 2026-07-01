1st ODI: Axar Patel, Washington Sundar power India with half-centuries
What's the story
Team India has kicked off their ODI series against England on a high note, winning the first match by six wickets at Edgbaston. Captain Shubman Gill led from the front with a solid 80*, while Axar Patel and Washington Sundar finished the job for India. Both Patel and Sundar slammed unbeaten half-centuries as India comfortably accomplished the 259-run target. Let's look at their performance and stats.
Game highlights
Brilliant contributions from the duo
Though Gill scored 80 off 75* balls, he had to retire hurt midway due to cramps.
Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul also fell in quick succession thereafter as India went from 157/2 to 160/4.
With Gill's return uncertain, India were in a spot of bother.
However, Sundar and Axar never allowed the Brits to get ahead in the game.
The duo added 102 runs and completed their respective fifties during the course.
Their partnership took India over the line in 45.2 overs.
Stats
Key numbers of the duo
Axar recorded five fours and a six en route to his 52-ball 57*.
This was his fourth ODI fifty, which has taken him to 915 runs across 72 ODIs at 24.72 (SR: 92.70).
Two of his fifties have come against England, as per ESPNcricinfo.
Meanwhile, Sundar, who finished the match with his only six of the game, also slammed four boundaries.
His 63-ball 52* has raced his tally to 443 runs from 33 games at 23.31 (SR: 82.95). This was his second fifty.
Elite list
Axar joins these names
Axar was named Player of the Match for his outstanding all-round display.
Earlier in the game, the left-arm spinner also claimed his maiden four-wicket haul in ODIs - 4/62 in 9.5 overs.
With this, the southpaw became just the sixth Indian to accomplish four or more wickets and score 50-plus runs in an ODI.
He has joined Krishnamachari Srikkanth, Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly (twice), Yuvraj Singh (twice), and Hardik Pandya on this list.