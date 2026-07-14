Axar Patel becomes second Indian spinner with this ODI milestone
What's the story
Star Indian left-arm spinner Axar Patel has achieved a rare feat in ODI cricket by picking up four wickets between the 41st and 50th overs. He accomplished this during the first match against England at Edgbaston on Tuesday. Axar was brilliant toward the end as England were folded for 258 while batting first. Here we look at his stats and records.
Match impact
England recover to post a decent total
A shock batting collapse reduced England to 107/6.
The hosts had staged a remarkable recovery through Joe Root and Liam Dawson, who added a fighting 121-run partnership for the seventh wicket.
Root top-scored with a composed 76* while Dawson registered a career-best of 68.
However, just when England looked set to finish strongly, Axar struck repeatedly in the closing stages.
Record achievement
A late burst from Axar helps India
Axar was the one who trapped Dawson to break the stand that frustrated India.
The remaining three wickets of the innings also went into the spinner's tally.
His brilliance meant England lost their last four wickets for just 55 runs.
Axar finished his spell with figures worth 4/62 in 9.5 overs - his maiden four-wicket haul in ODIs.
Milestone
Axar joins Jadeja on this list
As mentioned, Axar became only the second Indian spinner to claim four wickets between overs 41 & 50 in an ODI.
He has joined Ravindra Jadeja, who did so against Sri Lanka in Port of Spain in 2013.
Meanwhile, Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, and Yuzvendra Chahal are the only other Indian spinners with at least four wickets in an innings in England (ODIs).
Stats
Here are his career stats
Axar's maiden ODI four-fer has taken his tally to 79 wickets from 72 games at an economy of 4.52.
Eight of his wickets have come in six games against England (ER: 4.82).
With the bat, Axar has scored 858 ODI runs at an average of 23.18. This includes three half-centuries.