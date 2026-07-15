Manchester United to sign a third midfielder this summer: Details

United are set to sign a defensive midfielder and are looking at options.

With Casemiro's exit and Manuel Ugarte being injured for the forseeable future, United want depth.

As per Fabrizio Romano, France's Manu Kone is among players being mentioned in internal talks and with initial approach on player side. However, he is not the only one.

As per Sky Sports News, Bournemouth's Alex Scott and Brighton's Carlos Baleba continue to be among the long-term targets.

However, any move for a third midfielder will unlikely be for a large fee.