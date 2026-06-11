Abhishek Banerjee summoned by Calcutta High Court over forged signatures
India
Abhishek Banerjee, TMC's general secretary, has been called in by the Calcutta High Court to meet with the CID on June 11.
The investigation centers on claims that signatures were forged on a letter naming Sovandeb Chattopadhyay as leader of the opposition in the West Bengal Assembly.
Two TMC MLAs say their signatures were not real, so things are getting pretty tense.
Banerjee granted 3-week interim protection
Banerjee gets three weeks of interim protection, meaning the CID cannot take harsh steps against him if he cooperates.
He had asked for more time because of health issues, and now he has a bit of breathing room.
Meanwhile, TMC is also challenging a recent search at its Kalighat office, so there is plenty happening behind the scenes.